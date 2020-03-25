Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Healthcare Market 2020-2026 by Component, Device, Technology, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless healthcare market is expected to reach $362.5 billion by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 24.2%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 86 tables and 85 figures, this 169-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wireless healthcare market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wireless healthcare market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Device, Technology, Application, End-user and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.



Hardware



Software

Service

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Tablet PC

Smartphone

Mobile Phone

Pager

PDA

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.



WPAN

RFID, RTLS, and IPS

Bluetooth

Ant+

Ultra-wide Band (UWB)

ZigBee

Z-wave

WWAN

3G and 4G

CDMA

GPRS

GPS

WLAN/Wi-Fi



WiMAX



Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Healthcare Amenities

Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Physicians

Telehealth

Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Patients/Individuals

Payers

Providers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Device, Technology, and Application over the years 2015-2026 are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global wireless healthcare market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens A.G.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vocera Communication, Inc.

