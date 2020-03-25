HOUSTON, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (“Key” or the “Company”) announced today has named Mr. J. Marshall Dodson as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Dodson began serving in the capacity as the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer in December 2019, with his appointment as permanent Chief Executive Officer position effective March 23, 2020. Mr. Dodson will also hold the title of President and Interim Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Dodson has over 15 years of experience in the well service business with Key. Mr. Dodson was previously appointed to serve as a member of the Company’s board of directors on March 6, 2020. He has served in various employee positions since joining the Company in 2005, including his most recent titles as Key’s Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Dodson will continue to serve as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer until the Company can conclude a search for a successor Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Dodson brings over 25 years of financial and business experience to the role of Key’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to appoint Marshall as the permanent President and CEO of Key,” said Harry F. Quarls, Chairman of the Board. “Marshall brings a deep industry understanding to the role and has been a proven leader of Key over the past several years. And we are excited to have him leading Key into the future.”

Marshall Dodson, Key’s President and CEO stated. “I am excited and proud to have this opportunity to lead the men and women of Key. While the current market has a great deal of uncertainty, I am confident in the employees of Key and am thankful for the trust and support of our Board.”

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

