The global medical display market is expected to reach $2,997.7 million by 2026, representing a 2020-2026 CAGR of 4.87%.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 101 tables and 80 figures, this 156-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global medical display market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global medical display market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Region.



Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

LED-backlit LCD

CCFL-backlit LCD

OLED

Based on Platform Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Mobile

Desktop

All-in-One

Based on Resolution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Up To 2Mp

2.1Mp-4Mp

4.1Mp-8Mp

Above 8Mp

Based on Display Color, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Colored

Monochrome

Based on Panel Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

Under 22.9 Inches

23.0-26.9 Inches

27.0-41.9 Inches

Above 42 Inches

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.



Diagnostic

General Radiology

Mammography

Digital Pathology

Multi-Modality Applications

Surgical

Clinical

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue/volume data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Technology, Resolution, Panel Size, and Application over the years 2019-2026 are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global medical display market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players



Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco N.V.

EIZO Corporation

FSN

Jusha Medical

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Novanta Inc.

Quest International

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

