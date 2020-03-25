Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Sling Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research by the publisher shows that the market for medical lifting slings in the Asia-Pacific will fast-progress in terms of revenue, at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period 2019-2027.



China, India, South Korea, Japan, ASEAN countries, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC together constitute the Asia-Pacific's medical lifting sling market. An increase in cases of hospitalization due to injury, or for rehabilitation, is being witnessed in Australia & New Zealand. The use of mobility equipment and devices is recommended for a significant number of these patients.



In Australia alone, 8.9% of people were hospitalized for rehabilitation care in 2016. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in these countries also raises the demand for medical lifting slings. This, along with the strong healthcare network, drives the medical lifting sling market in Australia & New Zealand.



The large patient pool and the increase in healthcare expenditure depict the need for having a robust healthcare framework in India. The government of the country has been taking increased efforts to improve its healthcare infrastructure. It launched the Ayushman Bharat' scheme in 2018 to cater to the healthcare needs of the population. Under this scheme, a financial cover of INR 500,000 per family is provided for over 1300 ailments, including diabetes and CVDs, among others. It also covers a substantial proportion of the costs incurred for rehabilitation equipment. Thus, government initiatives to bolster the country's healthcare is expected to significantly drive the growth of the medical lifting sling market in India.



The noteworthy names in the medical lifting sling market are Bestcare LLC, Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Guldmann Inc., and Prism Medical Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Medical Lifting Sling Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Patient Safety Concerns Boosting The Usage Of Medical Lifting Sling

2.2.2. Transfer Sling Is The Fastest-Growing Product Type In The Medical Lifting Sling Market

2.2.3. Nylon Is The Most Prominently Used Material In Medical Lifting Sling

2.2.4. The Preference For Disposable Sling Is Expected To Increase Over The Forecast Period

2.2.5. Hospital Is The Major End-User Of The Medical Lifting Sling

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Key Buying Criteria

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Favorable Government Policies

2.8.2. Cost-Benefit Factor

2.8.3. Advancement In Technological

2.8.4. Rise In Research And Development Activities

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Cost Of Medical Lifting Slings

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increase In Geriatric Population

2.10.2. Increasing Lifestyle-Oriented Diseases

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Strict Rules And Regulations



3. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Transfer Sling

3.2. Universal Sling

3.3. Hammock Sling

3.4. Standing Sling

3.5. Seating Sling

3.6. Toilet Sling

3.7. Other Products



4. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Material

4.1. Nylon Sling

4.2. Padded Sling

4.3. Mesh Sling

4.4. Canvas Sling

4.5. Other Materials



5. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By Usage

5.1. Reusable Sling

5.2. Disposable Sling



6. Medical Lifting Sling Market Outlook - By End-User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Home Care Facilities

6.3. Elderly Care Facilities

6.4. Other End-Users



7. Medical Lifting Sling Market - Asia-Pacific

7.1. China

7.2. Japan

7.3. India

7.4. South Korea

7.5. Asean Countries

7.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.7. Rest Of Asia-Pacific



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.1.1. Objectives Of Study

9.1.2. Scope Of Study

9.2. Sources Of Data

9.2.1. Primary Data Sources

9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

9.3. Research Methodology

9.3.1. Evaluation Of Proposed Market

9.3.2. Identification Of Data Sources

9.3.3. Assessment Of Market Determinants

9.3.4. Data Collection

9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Philips

Arjohuntleigh, Inc.

Bestcare Llc

Djo Asia-Pacific (Acquired By Colfax Corporation)

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp.

Prism Medical Ltd.(Acquired By Limerston Capital)

Guldmann Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Gf Health Products, Inc.

Joerns Healthcare, Llc

Care & Independence

ETAC AB

Handicare As

Silvalea Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0sg0p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900