Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Conferencing Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising globalization has led to business organizations developing flexible, scalable, and cost - effective communication solutions. Video conferencing refers to the technique to communicate using telecommunication technologies for real - time transmission. Video conferencing solutions offer real - time communication over a long distance, reducing travel time and cost.



The increased penetration of cloud - based video conferencing systems has led to the increasing demand for video conferencing. Moreover, the emergence of 3D technology in video conferencing solutions has accelerated the video conferencing market growth. The rising adoption of video conferencing solutions by small and medium scale enterprises to enhance business collaboration has fostered the demand for video conferencing solutions.



This Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the video conferencing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the video conferencing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the video conferencing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Cloud - based video conferencing solutions offer higher accessibility to end - users, as the data generated is managed at the service provider's site. Thus, reducing the space requirement and the cost of maintenance and labor. Furthermore, the increasing trend of smartphones coupled with bringing your own device (BYOD) has led to the accentuated market growth of the video conferencing solutions. The video conferencing solutions finds its applications in various industrial verticals which includes telemedicine, education, and IT sector has fueled the growth of the video conferencing market. Rapidly increasing demand for video conferencing solution in the education field in emerging economies such as India and China has further accelerated the market growth of the video conferencing solutions. However, higher initial cost coupled with privacy and security concerns may hamper the market growth.



The video conferencing market is segmented based on component, deployment and end - user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software and services. Hardware includes cameras, audio devices and other devices used in video conferencing. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud - based and on - premise deployment. Increasing demand for cloud - based video conferencing solutions due to flexibility and cost - effectiveness along with the technological advancement in the IT sector has enhanced cloud - based video conferencing market.



The rising adoption of BYOD policies by many companies and enterprise mobility has also accelerated market growth. Based on end - user, the market is segmented into corporate, healthcare, education, government and other. Geographically, the market is further segmented on the basis of major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia - Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the region. Additionally, well - established businesses and the adoption of video conferencing solutions have led to the growth of video conferencing market in the region.



Some of the major players in the field of video conferencing solutions market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corp., Citrix Systems, Inc., Logitech International S.A., LogMeIn, Inc., West Corp., Huawei Technologies, Co., Ltd., along with many others. These companies are adopting several strategies, such as merger and acquisitions, product launches, geographical expansion and collaboration, and partnership to expand market share across the globe. For instance, in December 2018, Cisco acquired Luxtera, a chip company focused on optic networks. The acquisition will extend the company portfolio in IoT, cloud and mobility markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Video Conferencing Market by Component

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.1.1. Cameras

5.1.1.2. Audio Devices

5.1.1.3. Others

5.1.2. Software and Services

5.2. Global Video Conferencing Market by Deployment

5.2.1. On-Premise

5.2.2. Cloud-Based

5.3. Global Video Conferencing Market by End-User

5.3.1. Corporate

5.3.2. Healthcare

5.3.3. Education

5.3.4. Government

5.3.5. Other



6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems, Inc.

Array Telepresence, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Blue Jeans Network, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Fuze, Inc.

Google, LLC

Highfive Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kollective Technology, Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

LogMeIn, Inc.

MediaPlatform

Microsoft Corp.

Pexip AS

Polycom, Inc.

Premiere Global Services, Inc.

UStudio, Inc.

Vbrick Systems, Inc.

Vidyo, Inc.

West Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgu8ku

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900