The report on the global online food delivery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global online food delivery market to grow with a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on online food delivery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on online food delivery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global online food delivery market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global online food delivery market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing internet penetration with simplified online payment methods

Rising disposable income of the population and changing lifestyle

2) Restraints

Low awareness in rural areas regarding food delivery services

3) Opportunities

Rising infrastructural development

Segment Covered

The global online food delivery market is segmented on the basis of service type, channel type, and mode of transaction.



The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Food App Services

Others

The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

Websites/desktop

Mobile Applications

The Global Online Food Delivery Market by Mode of Transaction

Cash on Delivery

Online

Company Profiles



DoorDash Inc.

Delivery Hero SE

Zomato

Foodpanda

Talabat

Grubhub Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Meituan Waimai

OLO

Snapfinger, Inc.

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the online food delivery market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the online food delivery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global online food delivery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Online Food Delivery Market Highlights

2.2. Online Food Delivery Market Projection

2.3. Online Food Delivery Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Online Food Delivery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Channel Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode Of Transaction

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Online Food Delivery Market



4. Online Food Delivery Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

5.1. Restaurant-controlled

5.2. Independent

5.3. Food App Services

5.4. Others



6. Global Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

6.1. Websites/desktop

6.2. Mobile Applications



7. Global Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

7.1. Cash on Delivery

7.2. Online



8. Global Online Food Delivery Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

8.1.2. North America Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

8.1.3. North America Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

8.1.4. North America Online Food Delivery Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

8.2.2. Europe Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

8.2.3. Europe Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

8.2.4. Europe Online Food Delivery Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Online Food Delivery Market by Service Type

8.4.2. RoW Online Food Delivery Market by Channel Type

8.4.3. RoW Online Food Delivery Market by Mode Of Transaction

8.4.4. RoW Online Food Delivery Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Online Food Delivery Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



