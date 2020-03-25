Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Vending Machines - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are about 15 million vending machines worldwide and many of the vending operators are now considering adding connectivity. The analyst forecasts that the number of connected vending machines worldwide will grow at a CAGR of 16.3 percent from 4.2 million units in 2019 to reach 8.9 million units by 2024. The penetration rate will then reach 52.0 percent at the end of the forecast period. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Connected Vending Machines is the fourth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the vending telemetry and cashless payment market worldwide.



This strategic research report provides you with 100 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.



Highlights from the fourth edition of the report:

Detailed analysis of the vending industry.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the vending telemetry and cashless payment markets.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This research report answers the following questions:

How many of the world's vending machines are online today?

What is the potential market size for vending telemetry solutions?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

Which are the leading vending telemetry and cashless payment system vendors?

When will cashless payments be commonplace in the vending industry?

How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available more than two decades ago. It has however taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The analyst estimates that around 28 percent of the world's 15 million vending machines are connected. The market has gained momentum in recent years, where the demand for cashless payments has so far been the main driver. Vending telemetry is however anticipated to have a more transformational effect on the industry as these solutions enable operators to improve their operational efficiency.



The global installed base of connected vending machines reached an estimated 4.2 million units in 2019. North America is estimated to represent the largest share of around 2.0 million of these machines, whereas the corresponding number for Europe as well as the Rest of the World is 1.1 million each. Outside North America and Europe, connected vending machines can mainly be found in Japan, China, and Australia. The analyst forecasts that the number of connected vending machines worldwide will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3 percent to reach 8.9 million units by 2024. As a result, the global penetration rate will reach 52.0 percent at the end of the forecast period.



The global market for connected vending solutions is served by a variety of players. Many of the leading providers are specialised technology companies. USA Technologies is the largest provider in terms of the installed base, having more than 1.0 million connected vending machines. Other major suppliers include Ingenico Group, Nayax and Televend (INTIS). Ingenico and Nayax are two international players while Televend monitors vending machines mostly in Europe. Other suppliers with notable installed bases include Vendon, Vianet Group, MatiPay (Sitael) and InHand Networks. Numerous vending machine manufacturers are also active in the connected vending space. The manufacturer Crane holds one of the leading positions from a global perspective through Crane Connectivity Solutions and TCN Group is an important player in China. Vending operators active in the field of connected vending machines most often work with third-party providers, while some even have various in-house solutions. Examples of such vending operators include Chinese UBox and Italian IVS Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Overview of the vending machine industry

1.2 Vending industry players

1.2.1 Vending technology providers

1.2.2 Vending machine manufacturers

1.2.3 Product suppliers

1.2.4 Vending operators

2 Vending telemetry and cashless payments

2.1 Vending telemetry and software

2.1.1 Remote monitoring of vending machines

2.1.2 Vending management systems

2.2 Payment systems

2.2.1 Coin mechanisms and bill validators

2.2.2 Cashless payments

2.2.3 Mobile phone payments and NFC

3 Company profiles and strategies

3.1 Vending telemetry and cashless payment solution providers

3.2 Vending machine manufacturers

3.3 Vending operators



4 Forecasts and conclusions

4.1 Major connected vending technology suppliers

4.1.1 Europe

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Rest of World

4.2 Market forecasts

4.2.1 Connected vending machine market forecast in North America

4.2.2 Connected vending machine market forecast in Europe

4.2.3 Connected vending machine market forecast in Rest of World

4.3 Market trends and drivers

4.3.1 The business case for vending telemetry continues to improve

4.3.2 Cashless payments is a strong driver for adding connectivity in vending

4.3.3 Mobile wallet services enable attractive opportunities

4.3.4 Roll-out of micro markets cannibalises on the vending machine park

4.3.5 M&As drive consolidation in the connected vending technology landscape

4.3.6 Vending operators invest in business intelligence to stay relevant

4.3.7 China to become a major driving force in the connected vending space

