ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25.3.2020 AT 12.55

ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED ON SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE SCHEME FOR KEY PERSONNEL OF THE COMPANY

Robit Plc has decided on share-based incentive scheme for key personnel. The purpose of the variable long-term incentive scheme is to encourage key personnel to implement the company's important strategic objectives. The targets are based on Robit Plc's long-term strategic goals in a way that they strive to promote Robit Plc’s long-term financial success

Incentive scheme covers years 2020-2022. The scheme has three elements: own investment of the key personnel in Robit shares (base share plan), reward shares by the company (matching share plan) and performance-based additional share plan (performance matching plan). Share-based incentive scheme covers approximately 25 individuals. Matching shares and performance matching shares will be paid in April 2023. If all three main elements of the scheme will be fulfilled in total as determined in the plan and according to the target setting of the Board of Directors of the company, the maximum amount of shares issued based on the plan will be 450 000 shares, corresponding to 2,1 percent of the current outstanding shares of the company.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 12 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.

