Parallax Announces Patented Telehealth Initiative to Help Healthcare Providers Better Communicate with Their Patients and Reduce ER Admissions

NEW YORK, NY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced that its Good Health OutcomesTM Telehealth, diagnostic and Remote Patient Monitoring Mobile App is available for immediate download at zero cost to the patient from Apple’s App Store and Google Play store. The application is also located at www.goodhealthoutcomes.com.

Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Technology Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. and the architect of the Good Health OutcomesTM platform, stated that he believes, “Our healthcare system is being stressed to its limits, on all fronts by the Coronavirus, (“COVID-19”) and America’s hospitals are facing one of their greatest threats to their continued operations.” Mr. Bradley continued, “The hospital system will reach a tipping point, sooner rather than later, and we all must look at ways to reduce mass admissions if we can do so. America’s hospital system cannot take the projected onslaught of people all coming into the ER in a compressed time period, without some way to prioritize admission. The patented Good Health OutcomesTM platform can allow secure HIPAA compliant communications with any healthcare provider, and deliver information on symptoms and biometric data, such as temperature, so that doctors may begin to prioritize admissions, and in some cases send nurses and clinicians to homes to provide COVID-19 testing.”

Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., commented, “Being based here in New York City and seeing firsthand how this virus and its impact are affecting lives, I cannot stress enough the urgency of a great Telehealth solution such as the Good Health OutcomesTM platform." Mr. Arena continued, “We hope people take advantage of this at a time where we all need to just stay put in our homes if we can do so. People can go and download for free and then go to the Good Health OutcomesTM site to sign in and follow directions.”

About Parallax Diagnostics

Parallax Diagnostics is a bio-medical company and wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Parallax Diagnostics owns a line of 26 FDA approved, Point of Care diagnostic tests on a single platform in the area of infectious disease, cardiac, medical conditions, drugs of abuse, and pregnancy. Parallax Diagnostics is developing a novel, handheld diagnostic testing system that is simple, rapid and elegant, offering the potential to transform the diagnostic landscape by transitioning critical tests from the centralized lab directly to the hands of the physician or clinicians. Our focus is on tests that detect and/or monitor infectious diseases.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is a leading-edge technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved in real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Paul Arena, CEO paul@parallaxcare.com cell 404-915-8449