Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fentanyl (CAS 437-38-7) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Fentanyl. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The Fentanyl global market report key points:

Fentanyl description, applications and related patterns

Fentanyl market situation

Fentanyl manufacturers and distributors

Fentanyl prices

Fentanyl end-users

Fentanyl downstream industries trends

Chapter Insights



The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).

The second chapter focuses on Fentanyl end-uses.

The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.

The fourth chapter is about the related patents.

The fifth chapter deals with Fentanyl market trends and forecast, distinguish Fentanyl manufacturers and suppliers.

The sixth chapter provides Fentanyl prices data.

The seventh chapter analyses Fentanyl downstream markets.

Key Topics Covered



1. FENTANYL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. FENTANYL APPLICATIONS



3. FENTANYL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. FENTANYL PATENTS



5. FENTANYL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Fentanyl market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Fentanyl

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.3. Suppliers of Fentanyl

Europe

Asia

North America

Etc.

5.4. Market forecast



6. FENTANYL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. FENTANYL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m64daq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900