NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, today announces its virtual coverage of the Investor Summit currently underway. Taking place in a virtual format, this year’s spring edition of the conference series features dozens of companies via a full-featured virtual event platform.



As part of its collaboration with the event’s organizers to reach larger audiences of online investors, IBN is providing a custom-built portal for use by all the attendees who planned to return March 25-26, 2020, in New York City, as well as those who follow IBN-connected brands and distribution channels. The profile summaries written by the team can be used by anyone to proficiently evaluate each of the participating companies, to gain access to market research tools, and to easily visit any company’s website that attracts interest.

Visit the Investor Summit via IBN’s virtual coverage at the following link: http://IBN.FM/InvestorSummit

In addition to enabling investors to proficiently evaluate each company through the portal, IBN is using social media and syndication of content on individual companies via NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) to maximize the virtualization of Investor Summit’s spring event and elevate the overall brand as a whole. NNW, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of IBN, has built a network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as USA Today, MarketWatch and International Business Times to ensure targeted reach in the high-traffic areas visited by investors every day.

“Instead of using our digital infrastructure to provide on-site coverage through online channels as announced earlier this year, we’re simply using the same brands and networks to expand the visibility of the virtual event platform,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We believe adding a strong virtual component will be key for all location-based events going forward and are pleased to offer our existing distribution infrastructure to event partners so they can continue to do well during this difficult time.”

“We appreciate InvestorBrandNetwork’s assistance in reaching larger investor audiences this year,” says Fred Rockwell, Investor Summit founder. “While 2020’s spring summit is taking place in a different format, the virtual tools we’re using ensure attendees will continue to be provided with unique opportunities to hear from corporate leaders across a broad range of small and micro-cap companies.”

For more information about the Investor Summit, visit: http://IBN.fm/InvestorSummitSpringConference

About Investor Summit

Investor Summit is the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The Investor Summit team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks who focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. The team behind Investors Summit has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, please visit https://microcapconf.com

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of 1+ million social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer