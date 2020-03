Repurchase of bonds



Idavang has repurchased 4,1 mEUR bonds from 31.12.2019 (average price 89,90), hence Idavang A/S now owns 5,3 mEUR own bonds (6,3% of bond issue).

Idavang will each time we breach 5% of Bond principal will announce it to the market.

Idavang will continue to repurchase bonds for most of the surplus liquidity from operations to lower leverage.

