Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of large Law Firms representing clients in all Product Liability categories. The report has 2 Sections:

  1. Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW)
  2. Rates by Individual Law Firm for 2015-2020

Product Liability hourly rates for the Plaintiff and Defendant, are among some of the highest hourly rates; top 25th percentile due to the relatively high stakes involved.

The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

Since analyst researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

  • AMLAW (1-10)
  • AMLAW (1-50)
  • AMLAW (1-100)
  • AMLAW (101-200)
  • AMLAW 200
  • Non-AMLAW

2. Overall Rates by Law Firm

  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Latham & Watkins LLP
  • DLA Piper
  • Sidley Austin LLP
  • Hogan Lovells LLP
  • Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
  • Jones Day
  • Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
  • Greenberg Traurig LLP
  • Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
  • Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
  • King & Spalding
  • Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
  • Covington & Burling LLP
  • Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Morrison & Foerster LLP
  • Squire Patton Boggs
  • Milbank LLP
  • K&L Gates LLP
  • Proskauer Rose LLP
  • Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
  • Holland & Knight LLP
  • Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
  • Perkins Coie LLP
  • Foley & Lardner LLP
  • McGuireWoods LLP
  • O'Melveny & Myers LLP
  • Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
  • Vinson & Elkins LLP
  • Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
  • Baker Botts LLP
  • Baker & Hostetler LLP
  • Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
  • Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
  • Polsinelli PC
  • Locke Lord LLP
  • Fox Rothschild LLP
  • Duane Morris LLP
  • Cozen O'Connor
  • Womble Bond Dickinson
  • Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
  • Blank Rome LLP
  • Jenner & Block LLP
  • Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP
  • Haynes and Boone, LLP
  • Barnes & Thornburg LLP
  • Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz,
  • Husch Blackwell LLP
  • Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
  • Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
  • Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
  • Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
  • Lowenstein Sandler PC
  • Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
  • Clark Hill Strasburger
  • Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
  • Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
  • Arent Fox LLP
  • Stinson LLP
  • Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
  • Kutak Rock, LLP
  • Thompson Hine LLP
  • Frost Brown Todd LLC
  • Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.
  • Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
  • Thompson Coburn LLP
  • Moore & Van Allen PLLC
  • Ice Miller LLP
  • Carlton Fields, P.A.
  • Butler Snow LLP
  • Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC
  • Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP
  • Adams and Reese LLP
  • Burr & Forman LLP
  • Goldberg Segalla LLP
  • Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
  • Lathrop Gage LLP
  • Armstrong Teasdale LLP
  • Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
  • Spencer Fane LLP
  • Gibbons PC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hooyyy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900