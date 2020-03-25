Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2020 Product Liability Attorney Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of large Law Firms representing clients in all Product Liability categories. The report has 2 Sections:

Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) Rates by Individual Law Firm for 2015-2020



Product Liability hourly rates for the Plaintiff and Defendant, are among some of the highest hourly rates; top 25th percentile due to the relatively high stakes involved.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the author researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since analyst researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

AMLAW (1-10)

AMLAW (1-50)

AMLAW (1-100)

AMLAW (101-200)

AMLAW 200

Non-AMLAW

2. Overall Rates by Law Firm

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper

Sidley Austin LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Jones Day

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

King & Spalding

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Milbank LLP

K&L Gates LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Foley & Lardner LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Polsinelli PC

Locke Lord LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP

Duane Morris LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Womble Bond Dickinson

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz,

Husch Blackwell LLP

Gordon & Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Clark Hill Strasburger

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Arent Fox LLP

Stinson LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Kutak Rock, LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Frost Brown Todd LLC

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C.

Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.

Thompson Coburn LLP

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Ice Miller LLP

Carlton Fields, P.A.

Butler Snow LLP

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Adams and Reese LLP

Burr & Forman LLP

Goldberg Segalla LLP

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP

Lathrop Gage LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Gibbons PC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hooyyy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900