The world market for carbon black is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are growing applications in fiber and textile industries. Declining automotive industry expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The global carbon black market is a consolidated market, where the top seven players contribute to about 60% of the market share. The major companies for the carbon black market include Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, etc.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Increasing Application for Tires and Industrial Rubber Products
China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Application in Fiber and Textile Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Market Penetration of Specialty Black
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Declining Automotive Industry
4.2.2 Availability of Substitutes
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Trade Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Process Type
5.1.1 Furnace Black
5.1.2 Gas Black
5.1.3 Lamp Black
5.1.4 Thermal Black
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Tire and Industrial Rubber Product
5.2.2 Plastic
5.2.2.1 Film and Sheet
5.2.2.2 Pressure Pipe
5.2.2.3 Molded Parts
5.2.3 Toner and Printing Ink
5.2.4 Paints and Coatings
5.2.5 Textile Fiber
5.2.5.1 Polyester
5.2.5.2 Nylon
5.2.5.3 Acrylic
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.
6.4.2 Birla Carbon (Aditya Birla Group)
6.4.3 Cabot Corporation
6.4.4 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.
6.4.6 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
6.4.7 Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd.
6.4.8 Imerys Graphite and Carbon
6.4.9 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd.
6.4.10 Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.
6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
6.4.12 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
6.4.13 OCI Company Ltd.
6.4.14 OMSK Carbon Group
6.4.15 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
6.4.16 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growth in the adoption of Electric cars and self-driving cars
