The Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
The advent of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) on the global industrial landscape and the emergence of connected systems are helping industries perform various tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection, and helping improve the operational efficiency by exponential margins. This has also enabled manufacturers and retailers to handle increased demand while keeping labor costs low. With a worldwide sale of industrial robots at 248,000 units in 2015, these robots are already making an impact on the global economy.
Significant technological advancements, such as sensors technologies (that enable an enhanced object perception and an accurate positioning system), have allowed the robotics industry to explore the untapped potential in the warehousing applications, while attaining an optimal operational flow and logistics efficiency, among other accomplishments, across the various industry verticals.
According to the Bank of America, it is estimated that by 2025, 45% of all manufacturing will be performed by robotic technology. Following this trend, large firms, such as Raymond Limited (an Indian textile major) and Foxconn Technology (a China-based supplier for large technology manufacturers like Samsung and others) have replaced (or will replace) 10,000 and 60,000 workers, respectively, by incorporating automated technology into their factories.
The warehouse robotics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
