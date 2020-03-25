Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Managers' transactions

25.3.2020 2.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hautaniemi, Eero Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20200324162134_3 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2020-03-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 3100 Unit price: 10.58580 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3100 Volume weighted average price: 10.58580 Euro





LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

