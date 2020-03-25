HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2020 AT 2.00 P.M. EET
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Wörmanseder
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20200325132207_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 123 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 123 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 402 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 617 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(5): Volume: 31 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(7): Volume: 495 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
(8): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(9): Volume: 123 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(10): Volume: 123 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(11): Volume: 40 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(12): Volume: 260 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(13): Volume: 123 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(14): Volume: 177 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(15): Volume: 581 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
(16): Volume: 256 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(16): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.68926 EUR
Further information
Ari Vesterinen, CFO, Tel. +358 405 050 440
About Harvia
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Harvia Oyj
Muurame, FINLAND
