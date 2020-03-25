DUBLIN, Ireland, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, announced today that it has completed the REST-ON Phase 3 clinical trial for FT218. The REST-ON study enrolled a total of 212 patients, and the last patient last visit occurred earlier this week. The Company currently expects to announce topline data from the study in the second quarter of 2020.



“We’re excited to complete our pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON study of FT218 and look forward to announcing the topline data from the study as we move closer toward potentially bringing this new drug to narcolepsy patients. I want to thank our investigators, study staff and patients for their participation in this study, as well as the Avadel team for their continued dedication,” stated Dr. Jordan Dubow, Chief Medical Officer of Avadel.

The REST-ON study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218, a once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate using Avadel’s proprietary Micropump™ technology for extended-release oral suspension, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. The REST-ON study is under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with FDA.

Based on the Company’s industry research, it believes FT218, if approved by the FDA, has the potential to provide a valuable advancement in the treatment of both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy for patients with narcolepsy. Currently, the twice-nightly sodium oxybate market is valued at an estimated annualized rate of $1.7 billion1.

About FT218

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The company is currently conducting the REST-ON study, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

Footnote:

1. Annualized Xyrem revenues from the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results press release, February 25, 2020

