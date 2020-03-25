BOSTON, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivated Health is pleased to announce that it has established offices in Tampa, Florida and is now offering its proven healthcare financing solution to Florida Independent Private and Public Charter schools. Captivated Health helps schools control costs with insightful, actionable data and improves the member experience through a 24/7/365 concierge service passionately committed to making healthcare easier and more affordable.

Captivated Health Founder & CEO Mark Gaunya said, “Health insurance is the 2nd largest expense in a school’s budget and it grows 4-5 times faster than any other. Now more than ever, it’s essential to evolve from being a buyer of healthcare to being an owner of healthcare, and the only way that can happen is by changing the way you finance it.” Gaunya continued, “Many small and mid-sized schools have been trapped in the traditional marketplace with little control or actionable data to improve their performance or member experience. In turn, schools reduce beneﬁts and increase costs for their employees out of budget necessity rather than desire.”

Managing Captivated Health’s Tampa-based team will be David Bolduc, who will serve as Director for the Southeast Region. David has deep experience in underwriting (American International Group), risk analysis and captive management (Strategic Risk Solutions) and reinsurance. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from Brown University. He also holds an Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). David also brings first-hand experience with educational institutions, having served as a member of the Gulfview Middle School Advisory Committee, and Board Member of Mason Classical Academy.

Joining David will be Sales Consultant Elma Pandza. Elma is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a degree in marketing and a minor in International Business. She will collaborate with David and the Boston-based Captivated Health team to bring this proven healthcare solution to Florida’s Independent Private and Public Charter schools.

Captivated Health is a nationwide partially self-insured healthcare captive arrangement founded in New England in 2014. The organization is guided by four basic principles in designing and managing plans that deliver control, actionable insight, savings and wellbeing to participants: a members-ﬁrst mentality; consumerism through engagement among faculty and staﬀ; creating a climate of health and wellbeing, and a strategically collaborative governance model with committees where each member organization has a voice.

Contact: David A. Saltzman

Captivated Health

1 Griffin Brook Drive, MA 01844

www.captivatedhealth.com

Phone: 978-802-7010