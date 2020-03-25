PRESS RELEASE



Bursa, 25/03/2020

OYAK RENAULT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS THE MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY

As Oyak Renault Automobile Factories, we have been closely following developments for a long time related to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak that has affected the world.

Considering the health of our employees, which is always our priority, we have implemented preventive measures and practices in line with the instructions of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey and will continue to do so.

By also considering the disruptions in the global supply chain processes we gradually and temporarily suspend most of our operations as of March 26, 2020 in Oyak Renault Automobile Factories.

During this time, in line with the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health, the Oyak Renault management calls on the employees to stay at home and follow the instructions of national and local authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

The production resumption date will be shared again according to the developments in the country and the world in line with the decisions of Oyak Renault and Groupe Renault.

Oyak Renault business partners will be informed about all important developments related to operations and production restarts, through the Oyak Renault website: www.oyak-renault.com

