ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") announces today that in response to the order of the Government of Quebec to close all non-essential businesses until April 13, 2020 it has suspended exploration activities at the 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Quebec.



To date, Radisson has had no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had implemented a specific COVID-19 protocol on March 12 to protect its employees. The health and safety of Radisson’s employees, their families and the communities in which we operate remains the main priority of the company. Radisson wishes to thank its employees, consultants, contractors and stakeholders for their support and understanding, and looks forward to resuming activities as soon as possible, in adherence to all legal and regulatory frameworks.

Following government directives, the Company has also implemented teleworking for all its departments. During this period, the team will continue to work remotely and as efficiently as possible, taking the opportunity to interpret data, optimize processes to ramp-up activities when the situation improves.

Insiders buying

With more than $7 million in treasury, Radisson remains well-financed. Since the beginning of 2020, insiders of the Company have acquired a total of 1,250,400 shares of the Company on the Toronto Venture Stock exchange, increasing Management & Insider ownership to a total of 10.84%.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a well-financed gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Mario Bouchard

President and CEO, director

Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Director, Corporate development

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

