In 2018, a rock chip sampling program across the Snark prospect discovered samples containing the cobalt mineral asbolite with assays returning up to 2.6% cobalt and 2.0% nickel1. In May 2018, a Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) geophysical survey was undertaken across the area that identified two compelling conductors coinciding with surface geochemical anomalies2. In October 2019, the Company undertook further rock chip sampling confirming anomalous Nickel, Cobalt and Chromium grades that warrant further exploration.

Macarthur is currently focusing on its Lake Giles Iron Ore Project and is seeking a venture partner to further advance exploration of its nickel projects.

Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“On the back of the Company’s initial exploration for nickel and base metals, the Company has undertaken a comprehensive review of its previous drilling and soil sample assays and targeted several areas for on-ground exploration. Recent exploration was successful in extending the anomalous nickel and cobalt rock samples along the extent of the bedrock conductor identified in mid-2018. The Company is now in the process of seeking a venture partner interested in furthering this opportunity at Lake Giles.”

Lake Giles Nickel and Cobalt Potential

The Company has successfully identified two prospective areas for nickel mineralisation at its Lake Giles Project, Snark and Moonshine North. The Project lies within the Yerilgee Archean Greenstone belt with geology consisting of volcanic sequences mainly comprising of high-Mg basalts, komatiitic and ultramafic flows with numerous interflow banded iron formations (BIFs). The ultramafic rocks at Lake Giles are considered a Kambalda komatiite type. The extensive komatiite sequences of thick olivine cumulate flow units and felsic-intermediate volcanism indicates that the area fits a regional geological criterion for hosting komatiite nickel sulphide deposits such as the Mt Keith, Maggie Hays and Nova nickel mines within the Kalgoorlie Terrane (Figure 1).

Snark Nickel and Cobalt Targets

Exploration by Amax Exploration (“Amax”) in the 1970’s identified a potential nickel sulphide target in the Snark area. Rock samples collected from a gossan on the edge of a strong induced polarisation (“IP”) anomaly returned assays to a maximum of 1.04% nickel.

Subsequent exploration by Kalgoorlie Prospector, Mel Dalla-Costa, identified material suspected to be asbolite (a cobalt and nickel mineral) at the base of a 1.5m deep costean previously excavated by Amax.

Mapping completed by Keith Fox in 2002 for Internickel Australia Pty Ltd, identified two targets the subject of Macarthur’s recent focus (Figure 2). Target A is based on aeromagnetic data showing a possible presence of lava channels. Macarthur collected several rock samples near this target focussing on the shallow costean excavated by Amax. Assay results returned up to 2.01% nickel and 2.61% cobalt (Table 1).

Target B defines a geophysical anomaly depicted from a historical aeromagnetic survey and recent MLEM survey described in further detail, below.

Snark Surface Geochemical and Drilling Anomalies

Macarthur has drilled several reverse circulation (“RC”) holes in the vicinity of the targets described above and intersected anomalous nickel in holes LGRC0010 and LGRC0015 (Figure 2). Intercepts of interest include:

LGRC_0010 (288m): 128 meters @ 0.17% Ni (from 108m to 236m) including 1m @ 0.29% Ni

LGRC_0015 (168m): 106 meters @ 0.15% Ni (from 62m to 168m)

Rock chip samples have been collected across the Snark area and confirm anomalous nickel and cobalt across several areas. One area of interest includes float material containing the mineral asbolite returning assays up to 2.61% cobalt and 2.01% nickel (Table 1).

Table 1. Selected assays from the 2018 and 2019 rock chip sampling program.

Sample ID Co % Ni % Cu ppm Mn % SNRC001 1.68 1.11 240 24.58 SNRC002 2.61 2.01 230 23.95 SNRC003 1.92 1.33 270 22.00 SNRC004 1.57 1.12 250 14.47 SNRC005 0.74 0.55 90 6.72 SN10020 1.86 1.27 200

All samples were collected at 781,596mE, 6,698,934mN, MGA94, Zone 50

Snark MLEM Conductor

The MLEM survey at Snark covered an area of 310 ha and comprised 14 lines extending 1.2km at 200m spacing. Data was collected from 13 stations per line for a total of 182 stations.

The survey identified two bedrock conductors at Snark, SC01 and SC02 (Figure 2). SC01 is interpreted on most of the MLEM lines and is coincident with a magnetic high. On survey line 72150N, a good response was observed with well-defined twin peaks and decay analysis showing good exponential shape at late time which is characteristic of a bedrock conductor. SC01 is considered a high priority for drill testing and a drill hole, SC01_DH has been planned to intersect the conductor at 162m.

Conductor SC02 is only interpreted on the northernmost lines and is not coincident with a magnetic anomaly indicating a potential sedimentary source. The anomaly possesses good characteristics however the strike extent and lack of coincident magnetic anomaly are detractive qualities and indicative of a possible stratigraphic/sedimentary source.

Snark is considered a high priority nickel target to be tested by drilling. Interpretation and drill hole planning was conducted by Newexco with a drill hole planned to intersect the conductor at the point where it displays a high EM response (Table 2).

An initial drilling program to a depth of 200 m is warranted to further understand the nickel potential of this conductor.

Table 2. Planned drill hole to intersect MLEM conductor at Snark.

Hole ID Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Length Intersection SC01_DH 782743 6698662 60 50 200 162

Next Steps for work on tenements

The Company has identified two areas prospective for sulphide hosted base metal deposits based on historical drill results. Most historical drilling for the Company’s Lake Giles Iron Projects has been relatively shallow (<60m) and regionally, Kambalda style nickel mineralisation has only been found at depth. However, in several deep diamond holes, zones of semi-massive sulphide have been intersected. The interpretation of historical aeromagnetic data suggests possible presence of lava channels and Komatiite flows which are favourable for nickel-sulphide deposits.

The Company is seeking a venture partner to further the understanding of the nickel potential of the tenements with a drilling program warranted on targets identified to date.

Figure 1. Macarthur Lake Giles Project Location and surrounding major Nickel Projects.

Figure 1 is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/becd0e83-04ab-498e-9e3a-3db2bd22b1c9

Figure 2. Location of rock samples containing elevated cobalt and nickel and Macarthur Minerals drill holes containing intercepts of anomalous nickel.

Figure 2 is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb5fedbd-4ed2-4cee-b6d7-cdb3d3e731c3





