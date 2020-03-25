ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (MPC), a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate federal and state tax credits, including ESG investment opportunities that provide a quantifiable impact, is pleased to announce their membership in the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE).

ACORE, founded in 2001, unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. The organization is a focal point for collaborative advocacy across the renewable energy sector, supported by members spanning renewable energy technologies and constituencies, including developers, manufacturers, top financial institutions, major corporate renewable energy buyers, grid technology providers, utilities, professional service firms, academic institutions and allied nonprofit groups.

MPC will be participating in ACORE’s Partnership for Renewable Energy Finance (PREF) executive program. As the nation’s most important and credible resource on renewable energy finance, PREF educates federal and state officials on market developments, sector finance trends and the impacts of key policies. MPC joins companies like Amazon, Google and GE with similar goals of expanding the deployment of clean power and positively impacting communities.

“Our membership with ACORE will open up new opportunities in the energy sector for MPC to share its expertise,” said Lacie Clark, Managing Director of MPC and Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy Renewable Energy, a portfolio company of MPC. “By accessing ACORE’s exclusive events and strategic working groups, we will continue to drive forward the energy transition that is sweeping the globe.”

George L. Strobel II, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Credit Placement, will represent MPC on ACORE’S Leadership Council, an exclusive group of senior executives from across the renewable energy sector.

“Currently, many rating agencies are more inward-looking and focused exclusively on internal activities,” said Strobel. “As a result, these agencies ignore a company’s positive environmental impact on its local community and the world at large. ACORE shares the same interest with MPC in this regard as they continue to seek improvements to ESG analysis and scoring.”

MPC’s Jay Sinsley, Director of Investor Relations & National Tax Credit Investments, will engage with ACORE’s ESG Working Group with the objective of bringing greater integrity, consistency and transparency to ESG scoring so that it better reflects renewable energy use and investment.

“Working alongside the PREF companies, who have an interest in promoting the inclusion of newly generated renewable energy in ESG indices, will directly benefit our company’s ESG initiative,” said Sinsley. “This results in a far more accurate representation of a companies’ positive impact on the environment through renewable energy investment.”

For more information on MPC’s programs and services, please contact George L. Strobel II by emailing gstrobel@monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital positively impacts communities by investing in tax credit supported industries. The company is a nationally recognized tax equity investor providing innovative capital solutions for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch has long term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Investors look to Monarch to create, operate, and manage a variety of different funds, including investment opportunities that address ESG initiatives that provide a quantifiable impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S.

