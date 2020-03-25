In the latest This is ZAGENO podcast we feature healthcare entrepreneur, Stan Lapidus. In it, he provides deep insights into start-ups where scientific discovery is the main objective. Further, Stan addresses the unique nature of investments involving lab scientists and how solutions like ZAGENO can reduce burn rates and support time to milestone. Finally, Stan offers a candid view on COVID-19 and the measures he feel are needed to meet the challenge. Go to "blog.zageno.com/news" to listen to the podcast or access it from the Related Links, below.

In the latest This is ZAGENO podcast we feature healthcare entrepreneur, Stan Lapidus. In it, he provides deep insights into start-ups where scientific discovery is the main objective. Further, Stan addresses the unique nature of investments involving lab scientists and how solutions like ZAGENO can reduce burn rates and support time to milestone. Finally, Stan offers a candid view on COVID-19 and the measures he feel are needed to meet the challenge. Go to "blog.zageno.com/news" to listen to the podcast or access it from the Related Links, below.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting e-commerce to life science, today shared COVID-19-related data, which reveals the readiness and short-term impact to both supplier and biotech laboratory teams and the long-term implications of an industry disruption caused by a pandemic.



Volumes have increased, considerably.

Q1, year-over-year (2019-2020) volumes by laboratories to ZAGENO's marketplace:

February volume increased by 80%.

March volume increased by 160%.

Greatest category increase: consumables and safety wear.



ZAGENO experienced a +30% volume increase, representing an all-time high.

Order surges have caused supplier backorders.

Between February and March, backorders, from global distributors, have more than doubled.

March backorder rates increased by more than 150%.

Alternative Products

Typical products for COVID-19 research is a viral RNA/DNA kit.

Using ZAGENOs database and filter features, scientists can, for example, select 36 products from 12 brands offering kits with the right specifications.

Customer Behavior

Mobile purchasing is Up: Between March 1-14: mobile usage to ZAGENO.com in the U.S. increased by 17%.

Customers are spending more time placing orders. Visits to ZAGENO.com have lengthened by more than 16%.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9209958-e945-437a-b90a-2b452e44c63e

“ZAGENO’s customer-centric business is driven by data relating directly to their needs. Data from February to March demonstrates order activity, from our scientist customers, which portends the severity of the disruption that COVID-19 would have on the industry”, said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “To support the productivity of our customers ZAGENO is able to recommend alternative products vetted by our Scientific Content team to help avoid disruption. Further, to onboard new scientist teams, we are delivering remote training with an expanded schedule.”

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com ; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .