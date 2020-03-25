Aktia Bank Chooses PrivX® from SSH.COM for Privileged Access Management

PrivX provides convenient and secure 3rd party and employee access to critical IT systems

Helsinki, Finland – March 25, 2020 – Aktia Bank, a major Nordic retail bank, has chosen SSH.COM’s lean, modern privileged access management solution PrivX for managing access to their critical infrastructure and information.

The main use case for the bank is providing easy and secure access to their system for 3rd party contractors and IT support personnel. Their previous legacy PAM solution was cumbersome to use and exposed too much of the internal network to the 3rd parties to fulfill the stringent security requirements of the client.

“With PrivX, the client is able to improve the efficiency of their 3rd party contractor’s work and, at the same time, improve security, mitigate the risk of privilege abuse, and reduce their attack surface. With PrivX’s session monitoring and reporting features, the client knows exactly who accessed what information or service and when,” said Mr. Teemu Tunkelo, SSH.COM’s Chief Executive Officer. “The client had found that their traditional PAM system was not up to the task and, after thorough testing, they chose PrivX as the solution.”

PrivX is lean, quick-to-implement and easy-to-use access management software for privileged access to on-premise and cloud environments. PrivX helps clients to flexibly enable and control access to servers, network devices and other critical infrastructure according to user roles and privileges. PrivX offers unique modern features and functionality that compared with in-house and traditional tools not only strengthen IT security but also increase the speed of business and lower privileged access implementation and operating costs.

Companies worldwide are using PrivX for use cases varying from securing their DevOps to 3rd party access security to access automation.

About SSH.COM

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com .

