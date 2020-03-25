SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading regulated Internet of Things (IoT) platform for biopharma and medtech, announced today a global digital health partnership with global biopharmaceutical leader, AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca selected the regulated BrightInsight Platform for its growing portfolio of digital health products and services.

Built under a robust Quality Management System to support regulated use cases, the BrightInsight Platform enables its biopharma and medtech customers to develop and host digital health devices, apps, algorithms and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at scale while maintaining compliance with privacy, security and regulatory requirements across the globe.

“From our code to culture, BrightInsight is committed to supporting regulated digital health solutions across therapeutic areas, and we are honored to be selected by AstraZeneca to be its global digital health partner,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “This partnership is an additional validation point that forward-thinking therapeutics companies like AstraZeneca see the value in leveraging the BrightInsight Platform, a scalable regulated IoT platform specifically designed for biopharma and medtech.”

AstraZeneca will develop apps, algorithms, Software as a Medical Device and connected devices on top of the BrightInsight Platform that enhance and personalize care while making overall healthcare delivery more efficient for patients and providers. The first major program the companies are collaborating on is in the chronic disease management space.

“We quickly dismissed the concept of building our own custom platform so we could focus instead on developing transformational digital health solutions that bring to the forefront our deep-rooted history in science and focus on driving patient outcomes,” said Karan Arora, Chief Commercial Digital Officer and Global Vice President, AstraZeneca. “We selected BrightInsight because its pre-built, compliant platform accelerates our time to market while allowing us to focus on digital health innovation and leveraging our clinical know-how to improve patient outcomes instead of the underlying infrastructure.”

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT, INC.

BrightInsight provides the leading global regulated Internet of Things (IoT) platform for biopharma and medtech. Every line of code of our BrightInsight Platform is built under a Quality Management System to support and optimize regulated drugs, devices and software through integrated data and actionable insights. The Platform can enable our customers to drive increased patient adherence and engagement across therapeutic areas, with active projects in diabetes, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, obesity, hematology and more. The BrightInsight™ Platform uses software and services to capture, transmit and analyze data from CE-marked and FDA-regulated medical devices, combination products, apps and Software as a Medical Device, in compliance with global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. Deployed as a managed service, the platform accelerates time to market for biopharma and medtech companies, reduces the cost of implementation and maintenance versus a custom solution, and scales across products and global markets. For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , our blog , Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Committed to the highest quality standards, BrightInsight, Inc. is ISO13485:2016 certified and its software development lifecycle process conforms to IEC 62304. From a security perspective, the BrightInsight Platform is HITRUST CSF® v9.1 Certified and HITRUST Certified of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to manage risk, improve security posture and meet compliance requirements. The Platform is also ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. To support our commitment to the upmost privacy standards, the BrightInsight Platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant and certified under both the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield frameworks.

The BrightInsight Platform was selected as the “ Best IoT Healthcare Platform ” in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, the “ 2018 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Healthcare and Life Sciences , ” was featured as the cover story for CIOReview Magazine’s “ 20 Most Promising Biotech Solution Providers 2019 , " and was included in The Journal of mHealth's “ 2020 Global Digital Health 100 ”.