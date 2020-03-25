SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced they will prioritize manufacturing of their solar-powered EV ARC™ 2020 for any critical emergency needs caused by the COVID-19 virus. The decision was made after it was recently reported that emergency health infrastructure resources must plan to expand by 4 times to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Used by agencies such as the U.S. Navy, State of California, the City of New York and in over 100 municipalities to power electric fleets and provide emergency power, the units are a remote energy source that is quickly mobilized and deploys in minutes.



Following the “shelter at home” order delivered by California’s Governor Newsom last week, Envision has continued operations through an exemption to the order covering providers of vital energy and transportation infrastructure. The Company is following CDC recommendations to provide for the health and safety of its employees and customers.



“Hospitals may have to expand into parking lots and other large vacant areas to handle a potentially rapid increase in demand for their crucial services,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “The electricity required to run their vital equipment can be quickly supplied by our products while eliminating the emissions and noise pollution caused by gas and diesel-powered generators. The EV ARC is silent and will not disrupt or injure healthcare workers or their patients. We are prioritizing production of the EV ARC for hospitals and other frontline responders as of today and we will continue to do anything we can to help California and the rest of the nation during this unprecedented crisis.”

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of driving in a day and/or to operate the 6kW emergency power panel integrated into the product. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.



For more information or priority orders call (858) 266-0184 or email gosolar@envisionsolar.com .



About: Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .



Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Sherry Butler

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

alyson@bdpr.com , sherry@bdpr.com

+1 310 456 7151

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.