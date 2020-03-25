VAL-D'OR, Québec, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ-TSX-V, ATBYF-OTC-Nasdaq Intl: “Abitibi Royalties” or the “Company”) provides an update on the Company’s net smelter royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine that is jointly operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”) and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by the operators of the mine on March 24, 2020, the Canadian Malartic Mine will be ramped down in an orderly fashion while ensuring the safety of the employees and sustainability of the infrastructure. The Canadian Malartic Mine will be placed on care and maintenance until April 13, 2020 in accordance with the Québec provincial government-mandated restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic as announced by the province on March 23, 2020. Exploration activities will be suspended during that time. The operators further state that they plan to maintain a state of operational readiness in order to resume normal operations in a timely and safe manner once the restrictions are lifted.

The Company is monitoring the situation and will provide further details as they become available.

About Abitibi Royalties

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d’Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early stage properties near producing mines. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares (approximately 12.5 million).



