



Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company") today announces the intent to distribute of SofPulse® investigational units to Hospital Intensive Care Units across the United States to help mitigate severe respiratory inflammation observed in some COVID-19 patients.



Through Endonovo's Chief Medical Officer and consulting with our Scientific Advisory Board, we have identified a pathway for SofPulse® for the reduction of severe respiratory inflammation symptoms related to COVID-19. SofPulse® Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields Therapy (PEMF) device is FDA-cleared for adjunctive use in the palliative treatment of postoperative pain and edema in superficial soft tissue. Medical researchers previously working with SofPulse® in trials and clinical studies have identified an anti-inflammatory response through which SofPulse® PEMF technology may help mitigate the severe respiratory inflammation observed in some COVID-19 patients.

Endonovo CEO, Alan Collier comments, “We have requested FDA emergency clearance for SofPulse® devices to be used for the treatment for severe respiratory inflammatory complications for COVID-19 patients. We believe SofPulse® PEMF technology may help to mitigate the severe respiratory inflammation observed in some COVID-19 patients much like it does in post-operative wounds, reducing morbidity and mortality and yielding faster recovery.”

Endonovo is currently donating 50 investigational units to hospital Intensive Care Units treating COVID-19 patients suffering from lung inflammation symptoms. With COVID-19 being classified as a worldwide Pandemic, the Company is hopeful patients affected by this virus may be able to benefit from SofPulse® PEMF technology.

COVID-19 causes a release of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which contribute to overwhelming inflammation termed a "cytokine storm” in the respiratory system leading to worsened clinical outcomes. Clinical studies show, SofPulse® has an anti-inflammatory effect at the cellular level with no known side effects. SofPulse® has shown to reduce IL-1 Beta by 275% at the 18-hour mark after surgery. The mechanism of action is noninvasive reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1 Beta and improvement of circulation in tissues. This inflammatory reduction is the same response that has been implicated in the heightened inflammatory response resulting from the COVID-19 infection leading to increases in morbidity and mortality rates. ( https://lnkd.in/gNJ7Q38 )

Our company believes SofPulse® may help to reduce inflammatory symptoms of COVID-19 patients. SofPulse's® anti-inflammatory effect may reduce the need for ventilators and improve recovery times in some COVID-19 patients.

For additional information regarding SofPulse® donations, please email Endonovo at covid19@endonovo.com with any questions or requests - or contact Endonovo directly at 800.701.1223 x110.

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.