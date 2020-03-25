Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud identity and access management (CIAM) software market was valued at USD 2,925.55 million in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 8,127.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.77% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



Cloud identity and access management (IAM) technology is used to initiate, capture, record, and manage multiple user identities and their access permissions. All users are authenticated, authorized, and evaluated, according to the company policies and their respective roles.



Cloud technology is changing the way businesses work, driven by the cost efficiencies and economies of scale. However, lack of proper security measures can undermine the benefits of cloud computing. This calls for a fundamental need for security solutions, including security for identity-related crimes, and hence, drives the market for cloud identity and access management.



Among the types of cloud deployment being used in the market, public cloud accounted for the largest market share, owing to their increased adoption across different verticals. However, hybrid cloud deployment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, because of growing adoption among small- and medium-sized enterprises.



Increasing penetration of mobiles and tablets has enabled employees to connect to the enterprise network through their mobiles and laptops. Instead of using their old office desktops, employees like to use their own devices in enterprises, which increases the need for cloud identity and access management software, and hence drives the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.

In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.

The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).

Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.

Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.

Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.

Competitive Landscape



The cloud identity and access management market comprises of several global and regional players, a moderately-contested market space. However, the market is shifting toward consolidation of various smaller players. Several market players are gaining sustainable competitive advantage in the market through innovations. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others.



