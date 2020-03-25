Las Vegas, NV, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) (the “Company”), a leader in the Nevada cannabis market, is continuing to provide product support to Las Vegas dispensaries. In the on-going fight to curtail the spread of Covid-19, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all Nevada medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries to cease retail sales within their stores, allowing only dispensaries with drive-thru windows to remain open; however, the Governor is allowing home delivery of marijuana by all Nevada dispensaries under a 60-day temporary license. According to BDS Analytics, a leading cannabis industry data provider, marijuana sales are up about 30% nationwide.



“While Nevada has implemented very strict social distancing rules that have affected our cultivation facility, we have sufficient inventory on hand to meet our customers’ current needs and we are increasing production of our LV Slugger pre-roll in order to provide the consumer with a ready to use product option,” Company CEO Paris Balaouras stated.

Our sales team has launched a consignment initiative allowing dispensaries to buy in smaller quantities and make payments upon sale of the products. We believe this will help insure that dispensaries have steady access to inventory without requiring a large bulk purchase.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production, management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. Our cultivation operations include management of a three-acre co-operative for in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. We currently manage a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expect to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers and cultivators as part of our production campus, which is currently under development. We additionally provide management consulting services to state licensed dispensaries. We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets both nationally and internationally.

