EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 25 MARCH 2020 AT 14.15

Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for year 2019



Eezy Plc has published the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of the Directors, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Salary and Remuneration Statement for year 2019.

The company has changed its outlook and dividend distribution proposal after the financial statements bulletin was published on 5 March 2020. The company has announced on 20 March 2020 that the company cancels the guidance for year 2020 and that the Board has amended the dividend distribution proposal so that instead of deciding on distributing a dividend during the spring, the AGM will decide on authorising the Board to decide on the distribution of a dividend of max. EUR 0.20/share by the end of the year 2020.

Eezy Plc has also published a general business review about the company’s business on its web pages.

https://eezy.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/







Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934





Attachments