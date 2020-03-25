Release no. 7/2020





Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Consolidated Holdings A/S Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 25 March 2020 Market in which transaction was executed NASDAQ Copenhagen Number of securities traded 180,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 963,450







