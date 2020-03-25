Release no. 7/2020


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Purchase
Trading date25 March 2020
Market in which transaction was executedNASDAQ Copenhagen
Number of securities traded180,000
Market value (DKK) of securities traded963,450



Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S

 		Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.		 



Attachment