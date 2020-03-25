Protect personnel and improve facility throughput with the Magnetek brand Intelli-Protect™ System, featuring no-fly zone technology. Using motion control products, Intelli-Protect Systems allow you to designate locations where a crane is programmed to slow down or stop.

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining the Company’s expertise as lifting specialists with the smart technology of its Magnetek® brand, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of motion control products and technologies for material handling, launches its Intelli-Crane™ family of products. New from Columbus McKinnon, the Magnetek® brand Intelli-Protect™ System is the first product in the Intelli-Crane portfolio, which leverages automation technology to improve customers’ safety, productivity, and uptime.



Intelli-Protect™ Systems featuring no-fly zone technology help protect assets and personnel in working areas while improving facility throughput. No-fly zones refer to protected areas where normal crane operation is limited or entirely restricted. Intelli-Protect allows you to designate locations where a crane is programmed to slow down or stop, using motion control products such as variable frequency drives, radio remote controls, limit switches, and sensors. These versatile systems — ranging from simple configurations to the more complex — can be easily added to existing crane controls or included in new installations.

“Implementing an Intelli-Protect System limits the risk of collisions, increases safety for equipment and personnel in protected areas, and improves facility throughput,” said Peter Stipan, Global Director, Automation Division.

Intelli-Protect is available in either fixed location or configurable options. Fixed Location Systems utilize limit switches installed on bridge and trolley motions that interface with a controller for functional customization. These systems are available in three configurations optimized for two-sided, three-sided, and four-sided areas where crane motion is limited or entirely restricted.

Configurable Systems utilize laser positioning sensors installed on bridge and trolley motions that interface with a controller for functional customization. Providing flexibility for your application, these systems can be configured to your exact requirements and easily modified from any personal electronic device as changing process, plant, and crane conditions require.

Columbus McKinnon’s packaged Intelli-Crane automation solutions are designed for ease of use, quick configuration, and feature short lead times to get your system up and running quickly. To learn more about the Intelli-Protect System, call Columbus McKinnon’s Automation Division at 800-288-8178 or visit www.magnetek.com .

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of motion control products, technologies and automated systems that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Magnetek is a brand of Columbus McKinnon Corporation.

