Growth in mobile data services revenue will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth between 2019 and 2024. In this report, we summarise the main telecoms trends in North America and analyse how several factors will affect the various segments of the telecoms market.



The report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for North America and for the two countries in the region

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for the two countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between the two countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Countries modelled individually:

Canada

USA

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)



Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed & Mobile Voice Traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue

Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary & Recommendations



Revenue from data in both the mobile and the fixed segments will be the main driver of telecoms revenue growth

The telecoms market in North America is mostly mature and revenue will grow at a slower pace than the rest of the economy

Geographical coverage: 4G and 5G will be the only mobile technologies in use in 2024 because operators will shut down their 2G and 3G networks

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: the economies in Canada and the USA are expected to grow at a slow but steady rate in the next 3 years

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each North America market

2. Market Overview



The total telecoms revenue is expected to grow slowly, driven by growth in revenue from data in both the fixed and mobile segments

Mobile: 5G take-up will increase at a significantly faster rate once more 5Gcompatible handsets become available

Mobile: penetration growth will be the main driver of revenue growth in the mobile segment in North America

Mobile: the lack of competition in the mobile segment will lead to slow but stable growth in mobile revenue during the forecast period

Fixed: the cable share of broadband connections will fall as the fibre and 5G FWA shares increase, but cable will remain the most-popular fixed broadband technology

Fixed: fixed broadband penetration will grow during the forecast period, mainly due to improved fixed coverage

Fixed: the total fixed revenue will grow thanks to increases in both fixed broadband penetration and fixed broadband ASPU

Specialist business services: business revenue growth will be driven by revenue from non-operators that provide other business services

IoT: the total IoT value chain revenue will grow considerably over the forecast period, but connectivity revenue will only account for a small proportion of it

Pay-TV: cord-cutting will continue in North America, and traditional pay-TV service revenue will decline

3. Individual Country Forecasts



Canada: the total service revenue will continue to grow steadily due to a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market

Canada: the number of fixed broadband connections will continue to rise as operators expand their networks to rural areas

Canada: the lack of challengers to the established operators will keep fixed broadband ASPU high, but mobile ARPU growth will be limited

Canada: forecast changes

USA: the mobile sector will be the largest contributor to revenue growth thanks to an increase in mobile penetration during the forecast period

USA: we expect that fixed broadband ASPU will grow during the forecast period, mostly because of the low level of local competition in the market

USA: the potential merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is creating a lot of uncertainty in the market and may lead to a decline in competition

USA: forecast changes

