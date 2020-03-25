Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE March 25, 2020 at 14:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting 2020 – Exceptional measures

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj takes the coronavirus situation very seriously and has therefore pursued precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at the premises of the Company in Helsinki.

All shareholders who have preregistered or are about to preregister for the meeting are strongly encouraged to consider the necessity of participation in person. Shareholders are urged to reconsider their participation in the Annual General Meeting and to utilize the proxy form provided by the Company.

Those shareholders who have already preregistered for the meeting and do not wish to attend the meeting nor use the proxy form are encouraged to cancel their prior notice of attendance as soon as possible if they do not plan to attend to agm2020@verkkokauppa.com.

The meeting and all presentations will be short and focus on the specific agenda points of the general meeting.

The participation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Team is limited to the minimum. The meeting will be opened by the Chair of the Audit Committee, instead of the Board Chair who lives abroad.

There will be no coffee service.

Persons who belong to risk groups based on their age or medical condition or who have travelled outside of Finland 14 days prior to the Annual General Meeting, as well as persons with flu symptoms, are requested not to attend the meeting in person. Instead, they are encouraged to use the proxy service provided by the Company or cancel their preregistration to the meeting the soonest.

The Company will follow the decisions and recommendations of the authorities with respect to the general meeting arrangements.

More information and the proxy form are available on the company website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/general-meetings .

Verkkokauppa.com monitors the coronavirus situation closely and follows the recommendations and decisions by the authorities and will publish updates on these instructions, if needed.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

