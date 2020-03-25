Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Today's pet parents are seeking solutions to some of the more demanding aspects of pet ownership, and one of the biggest perennial challenges is how to manage and eliminate pet waste and pet odor. Closer relationships with pets - almost all pet owners today view their furry friends as full-fledged family members - mean pet owners want to keep their dogs and cats as close as possible, further increasing the need to deal with litter box odor in the home, dog waste during walks, and pet hair and stains on furniture, carpets, drapes, etc.
Rising to the occasion, marketers of pet litter, clean-up, and odor-control products are both meeting these pet owner needs and distinguishing themselves from the competition via innovative formulations and product features. From dust-free, lightweight, and natural litters, to biodegradable waste bags and heavy duty training pads, to cleaning products that won't harm the environment, pets, or people, pet clean-up products are constantly evolving to meet consumer demands.
Building on the analysis of the first edition of this report, the publisher's fully updated Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control Products: U.S. Market Trends, 2nd Edition analyzes this market in depth, dividing the market into four categories: cat litter and non-durable accessories, puppy/training pads, dog waste bags, and pet clean-up and odor control preparations. Factoring in growth of the elderly pet population, the increase in the number of rescue animals, and the small dog movement that has gained traction among apartment-dwellers and seniors alike, The author forecasts the $4.1 billion pet litter, clean-up, and odor-control market to reach nearly $4.8 billion by 2024.
Pet Litter, Clean-up, and Odor-Control Products: U.S. Market Trends, 2nd Edition provides detailed analysis of the types of litter and clean-up products that are in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and environmental concerns. The report covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2024, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development.
It examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet specialty vs. mass retail divide, as well as social media efforts and corporate responsibility. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from the publisher's Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet litter and clean-up purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers. The report also features Simmons consumer survey data that profiles pet clean-up purchaser attitudes and product preferences.
