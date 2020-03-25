Dublin, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control: U.S. Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today's pet parents are seeking solutions to some of the more demanding aspects of pet ownership, and one of the biggest perennial challenges is how to manage and eliminate pet waste and pet odor. Closer relationships with pets - almost all pet owners today view their furry friends as full-fledged family members - mean pet owners want to keep their dogs and cats as close as possible, further increasing the need to deal with litter box odor in the home, dog waste during walks, and pet hair and stains on furniture, carpets, drapes, etc.

Rising to the occasion, marketers of pet litter, clean-up, and odor-control products are both meeting these pet owner needs and distinguishing themselves from the competition via innovative formulations and product features. From dust-free, lightweight, and natural litters, to biodegradable waste bags and heavy duty training pads, to cleaning products that won't harm the environment, pets, or people, pet clean-up products are constantly evolving to meet consumer demands.

Building on the analysis of the first edition of this report, the publisher's fully updated Pet Litter, Clean-Up, and Odor Control Products: U.S. Market Trends, 2nd Edition analyzes this market in depth, dividing the market into four categories: cat litter and non-durable accessories, puppy/training pads, dog waste bags, and pet clean-up and odor control preparations. Factoring in growth of the elderly pet population, the increase in the number of rescue animals, and the small dog movement that has gained traction among apartment-dwellers and seniors alike, The author forecasts the $4.1 billion pet litter, clean-up, and odor-control market to reach nearly $4.8 billion by 2024.

Pet Litter, Clean-up, and Odor-Control Products: U.S. Market Trends, 2nd Edition provides detailed analysis of the types of litter and clean-up products that are in high demand and examines how marketers are responding to the issues of the day including e-commerce, product safety, and environmental concerns. The report covers historical and projected retail sales estimates from 2014 through 2024, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development.

It examines retail trends including the impact of the e-commerce boom and the pet specialty vs. mass retail divide, as well as social media efforts and corporate responsibility. Featuring exclusive multi-year data from the publisher's Survey of Pet Owners, the report examines pet litter and clean-up purchasing trends, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers. The report also features Simmons consumer survey data that profiles pet clean-up purchaser attitudes and product preferences.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • The Market
    • Market Definition
    • Report Methodology
    • Market Size and Composition
    • Market Drivers
  • Cat Litter and Accessories
    • Category Overview
    • Competitive Overview
    • Cat Litter Marketing & New Product Trends
    • Retail Trends
    • Consumer Trends
    • Over Half of Litter Users Have Just One Litter Box
  • Dog Waste Management Products
    • Category Overview
    • Competitive Overview
    • Training Pads Marketing & New Product Trends
    • Waste Bags/Accessories Marketing & New Product Trends
    • Retail Trends
    • Consumer Trends
  • Clean-Up and Odor-Control Preparations
    • Competitive Overview
    • Clean-Up and Odor-Control Marketing & New Product Trends
    • Retail Trends
    • Consumer Trends
  • Opportunities in the Pet Clean-Up and Odor-Control Market
    • Omnichannel Approach
    • Time-Saving Solutions
    • Affordable Natural/Eco-Friendly Products
    • Accessible Natural/Eco-Friendly Products
    • Product Safety
    • Smaller Pets, Smaller Spaces

2. The Market

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Market Definition
  • Report Methodology
  • Market Size and Composition
  • Slow But Steady Gains in Total Retail Sales
  • Cat Litter Is Top Category
  • Market Share by Retail Channel
  • Market Drivers
  • Clean-up Innovations Make Pet Ownership Easier
  • Pet as Family
  • Health and Wellness
  • Pet Ownership Trends
  • Millennials and Housing Issues
  • Natural and Eco-Friendly
  • Legislating Pet Waste
  • Cat Elimination Habits

3. Cat Litter and Accessories

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Category Overview
  • Introduction
  • Category Sales and Growth
  • Competitive Overview
  • Marketers: Number and Types
  • Nestle Purina Fields Top-Selling Litter Brand
  • The Challenges of Marketing Litter
  • Innovation Fueled by Seeking Solutions to Cat-Owner Problems
  • Price Increases Drive Cat Litter Sales
  • Expansion and Acquisitions
  • Marketing With Social Media
  • Cat Litter Marketing & New Product Trends
  • Litter Users Expect Odor Control, Easy Clean-Up, and More
  • Subscription Services Abound in Litter Market
  • High Performance Litter
  • Lightweight Litter
  • Odor Control
  • Dust-Free/Low Tracking
  • Natural Litter
  • Health Monitoring and Special Needs Litter
  • Litter Additives
  • Litter Box Liners
  • Retail Trends
  • Retailing Cat Litter
  • Walmart Skews High for Litter Purchases
  • One-Third of Litter Purchasers Have Litter Delivered
  • Consumer Trends
  • Methodology
  • Most Cat Owners Use Litter
  • Tidy Cats Most Frequently Used Brand
  • Key Demographics by Brand
  • Over Half of Cat Owners Spend $10-$29 Per Month on Cat Litter
  • Scoopable Litter the Most Popular Type by Far
  • Odor Control and Multi-Cat Most Sought-After Features
  • Mid-Sized Litter Packs the Most Popular
  • Over Half of Litter Users Have Just One Litter Box and Basic Boxes Rule

4. Dog Waste Management Products

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Category Overview
  • Introduction
  • Category Sales and Growth
  • Competitive Overview
  • Marketers: Number and Types
  • Private-Label Brands Top Sellers on Amazon and Chewy
  • Expansion and Rebranding Efforts Impact Dog Waste Product Market
  • Training Pads Marketing & New Product Trends
  • Innovation Driven by Performance, Sustainability
  • New Training Pads Are Higher Performance, More Eco-Friendly
  • Reusable Pads an Eco-Friendly Alternative
  • Artificial Turf and Real Grass-Based Pad Systems
  • Pad Alternatives
  • Pet Diapers
  • Waste Bags/Accessories Marketing & New Product Trends
  • Waste Bags Ideal for the Dog on the Go
  • Dog Waste Bags Focus on Convenience, "Green" Technology
  • Retail Trends
  • Retailing Dog Waste Management Products
  • Walmart Most Popular Retail Venue for Pet Clean-Up Purchases
  • Consumer Trends
  • Methodology
  • Waste Bags the Most Popular Dog Waste Management Product
  • Puppy/Training Pads Not Just for Training
  • Waste Management Products Appeal to Urban Dwellers, Puppy Owners

5. Pet Clean-Up and Odor-Control Preparations

  • Chapter Highlights
  • Category Overview
  • Introduction
  • Category Sales and Growth
  • Competitive Overview
  • The Marketers
  • Clean-Up and Odor-Control Marketing & New Product Trends
  • Clean-Up and Odor-Control Preparations a Must for Pet Ownership
  • Retail Trends
  • Retailing Clean-Up and Odor-Control Preparations
  • Consumer Trends
  • Methodology
  • Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase General-Use Cleaning Products
  • Table Ownership/Usage of Cleaning Products and Appliances, 2019 (percent of dog-only and cat-only households)
  • "I Make an Extra Effort to Have My House Smell Fresh"
  • New Pet Parents, Urban Residents, Minorities Prioritize Pet-Specific Clean-up Products

