NASHUA, N.H., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Data Pipelines Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data Pipelines are complementary components or capabilities to an organization’s Analytic Data Infrastructure and provide the means to simplify and speed access to relevant, qualified, and governed analytical content by BI users and use cases.



The inaugural Data Pipelines report examines market requirements and priorities for data orchestration as well as transformations and advanced transformations in the data pipeline workflow. According to the 2020 report, data pipelines are a top priority when compared to other BI technologies and initiatives, remaining in the domain of technologists rather than business users.

“The most important and common use case for data pipelines is as part of the data integration, cleansing, and transformation workflows for a data warehouse used for standard BI and analytics activities such as reporting and dashboards,” said Bill Hostmann, research fellow at Dresner Advisory Services. “The next most important use case is for ad-hoc query, discovery, and exploration analysis.”

“According to our research, BI users indicate significant challenges to finding and accessing the right data for analysis,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “It is not surprising then, that respondents rating their BI initiatives as a success place a higher relative priority on data pipeline functionality, compared to those organizations who report being less successful.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Data Pipelines Market Study, visit www.datapipelines.report .

