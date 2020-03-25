Alpharetta, GA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be released on or before Friday, March 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (877) 613-8343

Conference ID: 5893910



There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, March 30, 2020 and will be available for 31 days.





ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 40,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30 years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for blazing new trails in design and personalization to build homes as unique as the people who live in them, thanks to its industry leading experience at The Studio. The Starlight Homes brand builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with thoughtful designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company’s commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visit www.AshtonWoods.com or www.StarlightHomes.com.

Cory J. Boydston, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.597.2121 cory.boydston@ashtonwoods.com