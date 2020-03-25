SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry College, a new kind of college that offers live, face-to-face classes in an online environment, today announced that it is launching two new Credentialed Certificate programs. These programs not only provide a solid foundation in the skills and knowledge that businesses want and need, but also provide an externally recognized, job-relevant credential: the Salesforce Admin Super Set credential, which prepares students for entry-level Salesforce Administration roles, and the Project Management credential, which includes certifications for both CompTIA Project+ and PSM I - Professional Scrum Master I.

“Jobs related to business and technology continue to be in demand and offer higher than average pay, but they require more than just specialized knowledge and skills,” said Stephen M. Kosslyn, founder and CEO of Foundry College. “These jobs also require the ability to learn and adapt as the world changes, and hence students need a broad, deep and general background for the specialized material. At the same time, especially in today’s challenging environment, it’s a huge plus to have credentialed certificate programs for jobs that often can be performed remotely.”

The six-course certificate programs “wrap” either the Salesforce Admin Super Set credential or the Project Management credential with Foundry College’s professional skills courses, providing a well-rounded framework for success in the working world. To complete the program, students take four professional skills courses—Managing Yourself at Work, Working with Others, Clear Communication, and Practical Problem Solving—and two courses that lead to the Salesforce or the Project Management credentials.

The Salesforce Admin Super Set credential courses prepare students for an entry-level Salesforce administrator position; specifically, students earn three Salesforce Administrator Superbadges: Lightning Experience Reports & Dashboards Specialist, Security Specialist, and Business Administration Specialist. As an additional benefit, all Foundry College students who complete the three Superbadges will be able to enter the Salesforce “Talent Exchange,” the hiring pool that companies use to recruit Salesforce talent. IDC, an independent provider of market intelligence for the information technology market, predicts that Salesforce’s ecosystem will create 3.3 million jobs by 2022.

The Project Management credential certifies students in the two most common project management methodologies: waterfall and agile. In addition, students learn how to combine the two approaches, benefiting from the best of both worlds. Upon successful completion, students secure two in-demand certifications: the CompTIA Project+ certification and the PSM I - Professional Scrum Master I certification. According to the Project Management Institute, a professional association for project managers, employers will need 87.7 million individuals working in project management-oriented roles by 2027.

With a focus on student success, Foundry College relies on active learning, which has been documented to help students comprehend and retain information far more effectively than traditional learning methods. Foundry College also keeps students on track and supplements their education with individual coaching sessions, no-cost mentoring, career support services, and a supportive, live and interactive community of faculty and fellow students.

Specially reduced pricing is available for the program beginning in May, at just $400 per course. By attending live classes delivered online in the late afternoon/early evening, students can complete the program in as little as eight months taking classes on a part-time basis.

Prospective students interested in joining the May 2020 cohort can apply via Foundry College's website: www.foundrycollege.org . The deadline for applications is Friday, April 10.

About Foundry College

Foundry College offers live, face-to-face classes in an online environment that promotes the community of a traditional classroom experience. Every class combines live, instructor-led lectures with small-group active learning sessions to ensure that new skills and knowledge are effectively integrated, retained, and can be put into immediate practice. Foundry College’s proprietary learning management system, the Forge, can host up to 200 students and uses performance data to facilitate student learning and success. Created by a team led by Dr. Stephen M. Kosslyn, Foundry College launched in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco. www.foundrycollege.org .

