Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Experts Bring State-of-the-Art BBJ to Charter Market

Silver Air has signed a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) with unrestricted charter access based in West Palm Beach, Florida. The newly signed BBJ is one of the most state-of-the-art aircraft in the charter market, and it will be available for charter exclusively from Silver Air in Spring 2020.

The newly signed BBJ features an 18-passenger configuration with luxurious and expansive layout for traveling to nearly anywhere in the world. The custom interior features a master bedroom with a large bed, shower with exclusive steam feature, conference group, lounge area and three lavatories. It just received a beautiful new paint job, has stunning interior accoutrements, and is currently the only BBJ with GoGo 2Ku fully worldwide highspeed Internet connectivity. All monitors have Apple TV for streaming and Sling TV for live TV. The galley is equipped with a wine chiller, two microwaves, oven and De’Longhi coffee/espresso maker.

