Telework Jumpstart Program offers robust Vmosoenterprise digital hub platform, free of charge, during the COVID-19 crisis

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVSN), a leading provider of e-business and engagement management solutions, and Vmoso, Inc., a global provider of enterprise digital hub technology for workplace collaboration, customer engagement, and personal data management, today announced the immediate availability of the Telework Jumpstart Program (TJP).

With the COVID-19 outbreak proliferating exponentially on a global scale, every organization, public or private, must now implement telework initiatives to comply with government-mandated “shelter-in-place” or “self-quarantine” mandates. The TJP offers unlimited free use for 12 months of the Vmoso enterprise digital hub platform to facilitate an organization’s workforce collaboration internally and customer/partner engagement externally.

“With literally every organization scrambling to establish an effective telework platform for a prolonged period of time during the global COVID-19 crisis, we felt obligated to step up and provide the Vmoso platform to everyone, free of charge,” said Dr Pehong Chen, CEO of Vmoso, Inc. “We have been operating Vmoso as a secure and robust enterprise digital hub for a number of years and believe the free offering under the TJP delivers a compelling alternative to Microsoft Teams or Slack in empowering everyone to work productively through this tough time.”

“Vmoso supports all aspects of digital work, which would otherwise require a disparate set of tools, leading to fragmentation, confusion, and deteriorating productivity”, explained Yun-Ping Hsu, General Manager of Global Operations at BroadVision. “By unifying social collaboration, file sharing, task management, knowledge management capabilities, together with email and teleconferencing integration, Vmoso users can get more work done with less, at any time, from anywhere, while turning today’s conversations into tomorrow’s knowledge, automatically.” Hsu continued, “Vmoso is not only a compelling alternative to Microsoft Teams and Slack, it provides a superior collaborative knowledge platform as a holistic all-in-one solution.”

To sign up for Vmoso TJP, please visit https://app.vmoso.com/register .

About BroadVision, Inc.

Driving innovation since 1993, BroadVision (NASDAQ: BVSN) provides e-business solutions that enable the enterprise and its employees, partners, and customers to stay actively engaged, socially connected, and universally organized to achieve greater business results. BroadVision® solutions — including Vmoso for unified business collaboration and engagement — are available globally in the cloud via the Web and mobile applications. Visit www.broadvision.com for more details.

About Vmoso, Inc.

Vmoso, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise digital hub solutions for workplace collaboration, customer engagement, and personal data management. Formed in 2019 as a spin-off from BroadVision, Inc., Vmoso inherits 25 years of e-business experience and know-how, making it the ideal partner for digital transformation in the next phase of the internet’s impact on the way we live and work.

A digital hub brings together data, content, and conversations from all relevant sources, reversing frustrating fragmentation caused by a myriad of disparate post-email communication tools. Vmoso’s federated cloud architecture, permission-based sharing, and AI-powered engagement generate a brand new work experience for every enterprise and its end users. More information about Vmoso can be found at https://vmoso.com/vmoso/ .

Contact: Bill Porter +44 7782 167831