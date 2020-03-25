BOSTON, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has opened an investigation into Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS) and certain of its officers for potential securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



Gossamer is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. The company’s most advanced product is its GB001 drug, a DP2 antagonist, in development to treat asthma. In February 2019, Gossamer held its initial public offering of common stock, selling approximately 19.8 million shares at $16.00 each. The materials supporting this offering, and certain of Gossamer’s post-IPO public filings, may have misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies.

On December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials. As a result, Gossamer’s common stock dropped by approximately 37% in one day. The stock has continued to plummet, and is presently trading below $10.00 per share.

