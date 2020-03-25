VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has developed its own YouTube channel to offer regular updates regarding the Company to its investors.

To visit the YouTube channel, please go to: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zCQcLgrs09WS1XuS1F3OgyLZacIo8Izy

About Primo Nutraceuticals

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. ("Primo" or the "Company") provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate and farm friendly properties. Primo is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo provides fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors. In addition to the Company's flagship hemp project in Oregon State and the Greenhouse campus in Washington State, Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo's management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets - offering "Thrive," "Primo," and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

