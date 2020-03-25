THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



LA PRAIRIE, Quebec, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new directives issued by the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (MSSS) of Québec Province , the management of the company announces that its partner IAMGOLD Corporation has temporarily stopped the diamond drilling work in progress on the Nelligan project, located in the Chapais-Chibougamau region, in northern Quebec.

The work should resume as soon as the situation related to the Covid19 will be in better control and safer for the workers.

Approximately 5,000 meters were completed before the work stopped. As laboratories are also affected by this mandatory shutdown, the results should take longer than usual.

The company continues to evaluate other gold projects it plans to add to its portfolio, however. It should be noted that current events can also bring certain opportunities for acquiring gold projects at a lower cost.

« This unfortunate and terrible situation can bring its share of unhappiness without warning. It is therefore strongly recommended that everyone avoid as much contact as possible which could spread this virus. We are very sorry for these circumstances and hope that everything will be back to normal as soon as possible » to mention the company’s CEO, Mr. Guy Morissette.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, consulting geologist and qualified person according to the NI 43-101 Canadian standard.

Sources:

Sébastien Plouffe, VP – Public Relations

splouffe@vanstarmining.com 514-947-2272

Gary Claytens, VP - Western Corporate Development 604-761-3233

info@rvanstar.com

(www.vanstarmining.com)