Company announcement no 04 - 20
25 March 2020
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 16 April 2020, at 15:00 (CET), at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.
The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including appendices is enclosed.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel +45 81 77 44 56
jlo@ntg.com
Attachments
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Hvidovre, DENMARK
Company announcement no. 04_20FILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG AGM 2020 - notice including appendicesFILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: