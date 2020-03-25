Company announcement no 04 - 20

25 March 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 16 April 2020, at 15:00 (CET), at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including appendices is enclosed.





Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel +45 81 77 44 56

jlo@ntg.com

