Company announcement no 04 - 20
25 March 2020

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S will be held on Thursday 16 April 2020, at 15:00 (CET), at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, 2600 Glostrup, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting including appendices is enclosed.


Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                           ir@ntg.dk

Johan Lønberg, Group General Counsel                            +45 81 77 44 56
                                                                                           jlo@ntg.com

