The Extraordinary General Meeting of Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm) will be held Wednesday 15 April 2020 at 9:00 (CET), at Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS, Dronning Eufemias gate 11 in Oslo, Norway.

Please find enclosed the notice including attendance forms (in English and in Norwegian). Shareholders wishing to attend the Extraordinary Annual Meeting, in person or by proxy, are requested to complete one of the enclosed attendance forms. The attendance form must be received by the registrar DNB Bank ASA no later than 14 April 2020 at 12 noon (CET).

25 March 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments