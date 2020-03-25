Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backed by increasing demand for efficient imagery analytics from industry clusters, the hyperspectral imaging market is witnessing an upsurge. Projecting the market growth at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2029, a new report by Fact.MR provides an inclusive analysis of the hyperspectral imaging market. The growth is primarily fueled by equal demand from private companies and governments, which are leveraging on the benefits of the technology, to incorporate in their applications.
Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Key Takeaways
Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Key Driving Factors
Hyperspectral Imaging Market - Key Restraint
Competition Landscape
Some of the key players in the hyperspectral imaging market are Airbus Defence and Space, Hexagon AB, CYIENT, Planet Labs, and Satellogic SA, among others. The leading players are focusing on developing new technologies such as multisensory data fusion, cloud computing, and machine learning. Furthermore, to sustain the positive growth trajectory, the players are focusing on business expansion by providing services in niche applications, along with long terms contracts with government organizations. On this premise, emerging players such as FluroSat, SaranitaSat etc. have secured significant investments.
