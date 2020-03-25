Portland, OR, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe water softeners market generated $525.2 million in 2018 and is expected to hit at $849.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and fluctuating market trends.

Increase in population, rise in demand for water Softeners in municipalities and industries, and surge in investment in industrial sector drive the growth of the Europe water softeners market. On the other hand, presence of alternative water treatment methods and potential health risks for people on low sodium diets curtail down the growth to some extent. However, growing partnership between key public and private stakeholders is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

The salt-based segment to maintain the lion’s share by 2026-

Based on type, the salt-based segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The salt free segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during 2019–2026.

The ion exchange segment to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on process, the ion exchange segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance through 2026. At the same time, the reverse osmosis segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the study period. The conditioning segment is also discussed in the report.

Germany garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2018, generating nearly one-fourth of the total market. Simultaneously, Spain is projected to garner the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the estimated period. The other regions analyzed in the report include Netherland, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the Europe water softeners market include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Cumulus Nederland BV, Delta WATER TECHNOLOGY, Hatenboer-Water BV, Kinetico UK Ltd., LENNTECH, Enmetec GmbH, Lubron Waterbehandeling B.V., A. O. Smith Corporation, Pentair PLC, and Pollet Water Group (Euraqua Europe is subsidiary). They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their status in the industry.

