The Board of Directors of Formpipe Software AB (publ) has, as a result of the uncertainty caused by the spread of coronavirus Covid-19, taken the decision to postpone the annual general meeting to Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00.

Formpipe has a business model with a high proportion of recurring revenues and strong cash flow, which forms the basis for the Board's proposal for dividend for 2019. Due to the global development, it is currently difficult to assess the economic consequences. By postponing the Annual General Meeting, the Board will be given the opportunity to continuously analyze and assess the situation, and based on this, evaluate the proposal for a dividend for 2019.

As a consequence of postponing the Annual General Meeting, Formpipe will also postpone the publication of the interim report for January-June until Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Updated calendar for financial information

April 28, 2020 - Interim report January-March

Week 18 - Publication of the Annual Report

June 30, 2020 - Annual General Meeting

August 19, 2020 - Interim report January-June

October 27, 2020 - Interim report January-September





Formpipe's annual report will be available on the company's website, www.formpipe.se , and at the head office, Sveavägen 168 in Stockholm, week 18.

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

_______________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is of the type that Formpipe is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 25, 2020, at 15.00 CET.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Germany and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Attachment